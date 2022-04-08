 Skip to main content

Read Color Star Technology's Latest Move To Tap Metaverse
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2022 6:04am   Comments
  • Entertainment technology company Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CSCW) subsidiary Color Sky Entertainment Limited collaborated with Shenzhen Qian Hai Blue Earl Business Aviation Service Co. 
  • Earl Blue Aviation is a large-scale private flight service provider and flight management platform. 
  • Shortly, they look to set up a virtual airport in Color Star's metaverse platform Color World. 
  • Also Read: Read How Facebook's Metaverse Ambitions Are Shaping Up In Mark Zuckerberg's Words
  • The airport will likely become a hub for digital aviation services and other related businesses.
  • Color Star looks to set up a "Color Airport" on the metaverse platform Color World. 
  • Private business jets, cloud services, and other related aviation services offered by Blue Earl Aviation will all be available digitally on the platform. 
  • The services will allow global members to make online reservations on the platform while using artificial intelligence technology to allow users a digital flight experience. 
  • High-end corporate users will be able to use virtual reality technology to carefully view a business jet that they are interested in purchasing. 
  • Recently, Color World has had many famous enterprises join the metaverse platform. The members can use "rainbow beans" to purchase and experience related digital products.
  • Price Action: CSCW shares traded higher by 14.7% at $0.25 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech

