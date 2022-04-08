Read Color Star Technology's Latest Move To Tap Metaverse
- Entertainment technology company Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CSCW) subsidiary Color Sky Entertainment Limited collaborated with Shenzhen Qian Hai Blue Earl Business Aviation Service Co.
- Earl Blue Aviation is a large-scale private flight service provider and flight management platform.
- Shortly, they look to set up a virtual airport in Color Star's metaverse platform Color World.
- Also Read: Read How Facebook's Metaverse Ambitions Are Shaping Up In Mark Zuckerberg's Words
- The airport will likely become a hub for digital aviation services and other related businesses.
- Color Star looks to set up a "Color Airport" on the metaverse platform Color World.
- Private business jets, cloud services, and other related aviation services offered by Blue Earl Aviation will all be available digitally on the platform.
- The services will allow global members to make online reservations on the platform while using artificial intelligence technology to allow users a digital flight experience.
- High-end corporate users will be able to use virtual reality technology to carefully view a business jet that they are interested in purchasing.
- Recently, Color World has had many famous enterprises join the metaverse platform. The members can use "rainbow beans" to purchase and experience related digital products.
- Price Action: CSCW shares traded higher by 14.7% at $0.25 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech