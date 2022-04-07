 Skip to main content

Why Alset EHome International Stock Is Trading Higher After Hours
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 07, 2022 4:34pm   Comments
Alset EHome International Inc (NASDAQ: AEI) shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed that the company's CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,204,542 shares over the last week.

On Tuesday, Chan purchased 902,417 shares between $0.5394 and $0.55 per share. The following day, he bought another 302,125 shares between $0.58 and $0.62 per share. 

Alset EHome International is engaged in property development, digital transformation technology and biohealth activities.

AEI Price Action: Alset EHome International shares have traded between 25 cents and $12.40 over a 52-week period.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 7.48% in after hours at 91 cents at press time.

