New York Times Issues Twitter Mandate For Journalists
- New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) issued a Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) "reset" for its newsroom staffers, Insider reports quoting Executive Editor Dean Baquet's memo.
- Baquet made Twitter presence "purely optional" for Times journalists in response to concerns raised in the newsroom.
- "If you do choose to stay on, we encourage you to meaningfully reduce how much time you're spending on the platform, tweeting or scrolling, in relation to other parts of your job," Baquet wrote.
- Baquet added that the Times would also step up its efforts to support journalists who receive harassment on social media.
- Recently, journalists, particularly women of color, have spoken about the constant stream of online harassment.
- The Times had once encouraged its reporters to tap Twitter to boost reach, which came with its downsides.
- "Tweets or subtweets that attack, criticize or undermine the work of your colleagues are not allowed," Baquet reminded colleagues.
- Price Action: NYT shares traded lower by 2.47% at $44.86 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo by Wally Gobetz via Flickr
