5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Financial Services Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE:SMFG) - P/E: 7.37 UBS Gr (NYSE:UBS) - P/E: 9.02 Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) - P/E: 8.06 Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) - P/E: 7.87 Security National Finl (NASDAQ:SNFCA) - P/E: 5.3

Most recently, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial reported earnings per share at $0.22, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $0.33. Most recently, UBS Gr reported earnings per share at $0.38, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.63. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.87%, which has decreased by 0.27% from 1.14% in the previous quarter.

Apollo Global Management's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $1.05, whereas in Q3, they were at 1.71. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.3%, which has decreased by 0.32% from 2.62% last quarter.

Most recently, Hawthorn Bancshares reported earnings per share at $0.9, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.88. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.34%, which has decreased by 0.18% from last quarter's yield of 2.52%.

This quarter, Security National Finl experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.51 in Q3 and is now $0.26.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.