 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why Analysts Expressed Caution Ahead Of Netflix's Q1
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 12:07pm   Comments
Share:
Here's Why Analysts Expressed Caution Ahead Of Netflix's Q1
  • Analysts expressed caution ahead of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) Q1 earnings, highlighting EMEA's churn risk, the company's second-largest region, due to potential consumer spending pressure tied to higher energy costs and broader inflationary pressures and loss of subscribers in Russia.
  • Baird analyst William Power noted that each 10 bps increase in churn could negatively impact EMEA net additions by 200,000. 
  • Power maintained his Neutral rating and $420 price target (14% upside) on Netflix shares.
  • Stifel analyst Scott Devitt lowered the price target on Netflix to $460 from $500 (24.9% upside) and kept a Buy. 
  • Devitt left his Q1 revenue estimates "largely unchanged" given that engagement data is tracking in line with his estimates and guidance. 
  • Devitt hardened his 2022 estimates and beyond due to a more conservative approach to the subscriber and ARPPU growth on worsening macro conditions and continued uncertainty.
  • Price Action: NFLX shares traded lower by 3.17% at $356.66 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for NFLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022WedbushUpgradesUnderperformNeutral
Jan 2022CitigroupUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2022RosenblattMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

Popular Teen Star Exits Will Smith Movie: Is It Related To Oscars Slap?
Feds Seize $34M In Bitcoin From Hacker Selling Data On Dark Web
Here's Why Disney And Netflix Are Falling Today
If You Invested $1,000 In Netflix Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Netflix Now Has 'Short-Ass' Movie Category — You Can Thank Pete Davidson's SNL Skit
Apple App Store Analysis: This Streaming App Passed Disney+ And Netflix Over The Weekend Thanks To Wrestlemania
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com