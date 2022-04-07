 Skip to main content

Credit Suisse Is Bullish On This Data Center Operator Amid Odds - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 12:01pm   Comments
  • Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri initiated coverage of Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CYXT) with an Outperform rating and a $15 price target.
  • The price target implied an upside of 20% from current levels.
  • Cyxtera is a data center operator in the retail colocation segment, previously a part of Lumen's portfolio. 
  • Cyxtera's occupancy rate of 70.9% lagged the data center peer average of 79.8%, considering the recent strengthening enterprise leasing dynamics seen industry-wide.
  • Cyxtera beat the Q4 FY21 consensus and issued FY22 guidance above the consensus.
  • Price Action: CYXT shares traded higher by 5.04% at $13.12 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for CYXT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022UBSInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Dec 2021RBC CapitalInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Dec 2021Truist SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy

