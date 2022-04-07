Credit Suisse Is Bullish On This Data Center Operator Amid Odds - Read Why
- Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri initiated coverage of Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CYXT) with an Outperform rating and a $15 price target.
- The price target implied an upside of 20% from current levels.
- Cyxtera is a data center operator in the retail colocation segment, previously a part of Lumen's portfolio.
- Cyxtera's occupancy rate of 70.9% lagged the data center peer average of 79.8%, considering the recent strengthening enterprise leasing dynamics seen industry-wide.
- Cyxtera beat the Q4 FY21 consensus and issued FY22 guidance above the consensus.
- Price Action: CYXT shares traded higher by 5.04% at $13.12 in the market session on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for CYXT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|UBS
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
|Dec 2021
|RBC Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Dec 2021
|Truist Securities
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for CYXT
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech