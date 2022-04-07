Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 200,000 for the April 2 week from 202,000 in the previous week.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on consumer credit for February will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET. Consumer credit is projected to increase $16.6 billion in February following a modest $6.8 billion gain in January.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 4:05 p.m. ET.
