Airbus Q1 Deliveries Rise 13%: Reuters
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2022 3:16pm   Comments
  • Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) delivered between 140 and 142 aircraft in the first quarter, up about 13% year-over-year, Reuters reported, citing industry sources.
  • According to the cited sources, 62 jets were delivered in March, at least some of which came from long-term storage.
  • The report quoted Jefferies analyst Chloe Lemarie predicting total quarterly deliveries of 139 aircraft this week but noted that production challenges and demand were under scrutiny.
  • The report further quoted an Airbus court filing connected to a legal dispute with Qatar Airways, stating that as of March, the planemaker was producing 50 narrowbodies a month, including 27 A321neos.
  • The report noted that the planemaker eventually plans to push output over 70 per month by 2025.
  • Price Action: EADSY shares are trading lower by 1.39% at $28.33 on the last check Wednesday.

