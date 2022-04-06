Airbus Q1 Deliveries Rise 13%: Reuters
- Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) delivered between 140 and 142 aircraft in the first quarter, up about 13% year-over-year, Reuters reported, citing industry sources.
- According to the cited sources, 62 jets were delivered in March, at least some of which came from long-term storage.
- The report quoted Jefferies analyst Chloe Lemarie predicting total quarterly deliveries of 139 aircraft this week but noted that production challenges and demand were under scrutiny.
- The report further quoted an Airbus court filing connected to a legal dispute with Qatar Airways, stating that as of March, the planemaker was producing 50 narrowbodies a month, including 27 A321neos.
- The report noted that the planemaker eventually plans to push output over 70 per month by 2025.
- Price Action: EADSY shares are trading lower by 1.39% at $28.33 on the last check Wednesday.
