Digimarc To Raise $58.3M Via Secondary Share Sale At Discount; Shares Pop
- Product digitization firm Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ: DMRC) agreed to sell 2.25 million shares at $25.90 per share in a secondary offering.
- The offer price implies a 1.6% discount to Digimarc's April 5 closing of $26.32.
- The gross proceeds from the offering will likely be $58.3 million.
- Digimarc looks to use the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes.
- The offering will likely close by April 7.
- Price Action: DMRC shares traded higher by 7.94% at $28.41 on the last check Wednesday.
