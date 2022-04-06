 Skip to main content

Digimarc To Raise $58.3M Via Secondary Share Sale At Discount; Shares Pop
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2022 11:53am   Comments
  • Product digitization firm Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ: DMRC) agreed to sell 2.25 million shares at $25.90 per share in a secondary offering.
  • The offer price implies a 1.6% discount to Digimarc's April 5 closing of $26.32.
  • The gross proceeds from the offering will likely be $58.3 million. 
  • Digimarc looks to use the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes.
  • The offering will likely close by April 7. 
  • Price Action: DMRC shares traded higher by 7.94% at $28.41 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

