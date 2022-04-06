Textron Bags Order From flyExclusive For Up To 30 Cessna Citation Jets
- Textron Aviation, a Textron Inc (NYSE: TXT) company, has entered into a purchase agreement with Exclusive Jets, LLC, operating as flyExclusive, for up to 30 Cessna Citation CJ3+ jets. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- flyExclusive expects to take delivery of five aircraft in 2023, with the option to buy additional aircraft for deliveries through 2025.
- Cessna Citation jets are designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation.
- The company operates a fleet of Cessna Citation jets, including Citation X, Citation Sovereign, Citation Excel/ XLS, Citation CJ3, and Citation Encore aircraft models.
- Price Action: TXT shares are trading lower by 0.47% at $70.54 on the last check Wednesday.
