Textron Bags Order From flyExclusive For Up To 30 Cessna Citation Jets
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2022 12:08pm   Comments
  • Textron Aviation, a Textron Inc (NYSE: TXT) company, has entered into a purchase agreement with Exclusive Jets, LLC, operating as flyExclusive, for up to 30 Cessna Citation CJ3+ jets. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • flyExclusive expects to take delivery of five aircraft in 2023, with the option to buy additional aircraft for deliveries through 2025.
  • Cessna Citation jets are designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation.
  • The company operates a fleet of Cessna Citation jets, including Citation X, Citation Sovereign, Citation Excel/ XLS, Citation CJ3, and Citation Encore aircraft models.
  • Price Action: TXT shares are trading lower by 0.47% at $70.54 on the last check Wednesday.

