Grid Dynamics Boosts Q1 Revenue Outlook; Expands Workforce Outside Of Eastern Europe
- Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDYN) announced an upward revision of its Q1 2022 financial performance outlook.
- Grid Dynamics raised its Q1 quarterly revenue guidance to at least $65 million from the previous guidance of $55 million - $60 million, against the consensus of $57.3 million.
- Grid Dynamics continues to swiftly grow its engineering workforce outside of Eastern Europe while accelerating relocations from Eastern Europe to Central Europe, Mexico, and other locations.
- The number of employees based in Eastern Europe comprises about half of the company's total headcount, down from more than two-thirds as of February 24, 2022.
- Grid Dynamics accelerates workforce expansion across geographic regions, including Central Europe, the U.S., Mexico, and India.
- Price Action: GDYN shares traded higher by 3.77% at $14.60 on the last check Wednesday.
