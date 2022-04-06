 Skip to main content

Grid Dynamics Boosts Q1 Revenue Outlook; Expands Workforce Outside Of Eastern Europe
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2022 11:42am   Comments
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDYNannounced an upward revision of its Q1 2022 financial performance outlook.
  • Grid Dynamics raised its Q1 quarterly revenue guidance to at least $65 million from the previous guidance of $55 million - $60 million, against the consensus of $57.3 million.
  • Grid Dynamics continues to swiftly grow its engineering workforce outside of Eastern Europe while accelerating relocations from Eastern Europe to Central Europe, Mexico, and other locations.
  • The number of employees based in Eastern Europe comprises about half of the company's total headcount, down from more than two-thirds as of February 24, 2022.
  • Grid Dynamics accelerates workforce expansion across geographic regions, including Central Europe, the U.S., Mexico, and India.
  • Price Action: GDYN shares traded higher by 3.77% at $14.60 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

