Google Backed VerSe Commands $5B Valuation After Latest Funding Round: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2022 7:18am   Comments
Google Backed VerSe Commands $5B Valuation After Latest Funding Round: Reuters
  • India's VerSe Innovation has raised $805 million in a funding round led by Canada's top pension fund.
  • The funding has put a $5 billion valuation on the Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google-backed parent of short-video app Josh and news aggregator Dailyhunt, Reuters reports.
  • Josh, which has more than 150 million monthly active users, competes in India with local rival Moj and Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram Reels.
  • VerSe expects the investment to strengthen the AI-powered local language content platform across its family of apps, targeting India's subsequent billion internet users.
  • The report noted that Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, Luxor Capital, and Sumeru Ventures participated in the funding round.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares closed lower by 1.8% at $2,821.26 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

