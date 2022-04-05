Trilogy Metals Provides Update On Ambler Access Project
- Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (AMEX: TMQ) welcomed President Biden's recent statement on invoking the Defense Production Act.
- The company noted DPA is a bold move to boost domestic metal output in the U.S., including cobalt, nickel, lithium, manganese, and graphite.
- DPA ensures the private sector has the necessary resources to defend national security and face emergencies.
- Update on the Ambler Access Project: The AAP is the proposed 211-mile industrial-use-only road that would link the UKMP in Northwestern Alaska to the Dalton Highway.
- The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) filed a motion on February 22, 2022, to remand the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) and suspend the AAP's right-of-way licenses.
- The Intervenor Defendants submitted motions in response to the DOI's Voluntary Remand Motion on March 22, 2022. Ambler Metals, a JV operating business owned equally by Trilogy and South32 Ltd (OTC: SOUHY), does not oppose the Voluntary Remand Motion subject to a few conditions.
- Trilogy expects the DOI and the U.S. Department of Justice to prepare and submit their response brief to the U.S. District Court, which will subsequently decide on the motion for a remand.
- Price Action: TMQ shares are trading higher by 13.3% at $1.28 on the last check Tuesday.
