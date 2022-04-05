 Skip to main content

Farmmi Wins Multi-Product Order For Canada Export
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 3:13pm   Comments
  • Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) said one of its long-term customers placed a multi-product order for export to Canada's largest Asian supermarket group. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The order is for Farmmi's dried Shiitake mushrooms and black Mu Er mushrooms. 
  • "North America continues to be one of the world's largest markets for fungi and represents one of Farmmi's biggest growth opportunities outside of China," said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.
  • Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er, and other agricultural products.
  • Price Action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 2.94% at $0.15 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts General

