Farmmi Wins Multi-Product Order For Canada Export
- Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) said one of its long-term customers placed a multi-product order for export to Canada's largest Asian supermarket group. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- The order is for Farmmi's dried Shiitake mushrooms and black Mu Er mushrooms.
- "North America continues to be one of the world's largest markets for fungi and represents one of Farmmi's biggest growth opportunities outside of China," said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.
- Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er, and other agricultural products.
- Price Action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 2.94% at $0.15 on the last check Tuesday.
