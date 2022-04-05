 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TransAlta Inks Renewable Power Purchase Agreement With Meta
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 2:13pm   Comments
Share:
TransAlta Inks Renewable Power Purchase Agreement With Meta
  • TransAlta Corp (NYSE: TAC) has entered into a long-term renewable energy purchase agreement with Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) for the offtake of 100% of the generation from its 200 MW Horizon Hill Wind Power Project to be located in Logan County, Oklahoma. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Meta will receive both renewable electricity and environmental attributes.
  • The contract with Meta enables TransAlta to add the 200 MW Horizon Hill Wind Project to its U.S. wind generation fleet.
  • The company expects construction of the facility to begin in 4Q22 with a target commercial operation date in the second half of 2023. TransAlta will construct, operate and own the facility.
  • Total project capital is estimated at $290 million to $310 million. The facility is expected to generate EBITDA of ~$27 million to $30 million, including production tax credits.
  • "Horizon Hill brings us to 40 per cent of our target of adding 2 GW of new renewables to our fleet by 2025 under our Clean Electricity Growth Plan," commented TransAlta CEO John Kousinioris.
  • Price Action: TAC shares are trading higher by 1.45% at $10.50 and FB higher by 0.21% at $234.38 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TAC + FB)

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $32,472 In MANA In Decentraland
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $48,758 (18,469 MANA) In Decentraland
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $11,341 (3 ETH) In The SandBox
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $11,894 In ETH In The SandBox
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $14,522 (4 ETH) In The SandBox
12 Stocks That Moved From Tuesday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com