MindBridge, Equifax Canada Partner To Deliver Early Detection Of Synthetic ID Fraud
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 11:18am   Comments
  • Equifax Inc's (NYSE: EFX) Equifax Canada and MindBridge have teamed up on an early detection solution for synthetic ID fraud.
  • MindBridge's AI solution gives Equifax end clients access to synthetic identity detection within their credit scoring products.
  • Equifax Canada chose MindBridge to jointly develop a solution to identify unusual activities, allowing clients to understand and detect synthetic activity. The solution helps detect risks by recognizing anomalous patterns, identifying suspicious behavior in data, and presenting clear, actionable results.
  • "Synthetic identity fraud costs organizations over $1 billion a year in Canada. We're pleased to work with MindBridge to provide additional protection to businesses impacted by synthetic ID fraud," commented Carl Davies, head of Fraud & Identity at Equifax Canada.
  • Price Action: EFX shares are trading lower by 0.57% at $233.16 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

