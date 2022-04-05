 Skip to main content

Proterra Wins $26.5M Transit Bus Order From Pace Suburban Bus
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 10:47am   Comments
Proterra Wins $26.5M Transit Bus Order From Pace Suburban Bus
  • Pace Suburban Bus has awarded Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA) a $26.5 million contract to acquire 20 Proterra ZX5 Max electric transit buses. Pace is a public bus service operator in North America.
  • The 40-foot Proterra ZX5 Max features 675-kilowatt hours (kWh) of energy storage. The contract also includes two Proterra megawatt-scale fleet chargers.
  • The procurement is Pace's first order of battery-electric buses as the agency seeks to transition to a zero-emission fleet by 2040.
  • The company expects to deliver the first Proterra electric buses to Pace in 2023.
  • Price Action: PTRA shares are trading lower by 4.24% at $7.46 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

