Proterra Wins $26.5M Transit Bus Order From Pace Suburban Bus
- Pace Suburban Bus has awarded Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA) a $26.5 million contract to acquire 20 Proterra ZX5 Max electric transit buses. Pace is a public bus service operator in North America.
- The 40-foot Proterra ZX5 Max features 675-kilowatt hours (kWh) of energy storage. The contract also includes two Proterra megawatt-scale fleet chargers.
- The procurement is Pace's first order of battery-electric buses as the agency seeks to transition to a zero-emission fleet by 2040.
- The company expects to deliver the first Proterra electric buses to Pace in 2023.
- Price Action: PTRA shares are trading lower by 4.24% at $7.46 on the last check Tuesday.
