Farfetch Agrees To Make ~$200M Investment In Neiman Marcus Group
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 7:22am   Comments
Farfetch Agrees To Make ~$200M Investment In Neiman Marcus Group
  • Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) has entered into a partnership and investment agreement with the luxury retailer Neiman Marcus Group (NMG).
  • NMG is the parent of brands including Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman.
  • The partnership will initially focus on re-platforming the Bergdorf Goodman website and mobile application to expand its global capabilities and services.
  • Farfetch will also make a minority equity investment of up to $200 million in NMG which will be used to foster technology and digital capabilities.
  • Both Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus will join the Farfetch Marketplace as a partner, adding participating brands in key global geographies.
  • NMG's existing investors include PIMCO, Davidson Kempner Capital Management, and Sixth Street.
  • Price Action: FTCH shares are trading higher by 0.64% at $17.35 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

