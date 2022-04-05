Former DeepMind Officials Get Together To Develop AI For Stock and Crypto Picking
- Martin Schmid, Rudolf Kadlec, and Matej Moravcik left Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)-owned DeepMind in January to set up EquiLibre Technologies, CNBC reports.
- The trio seek to develop artificial intelligence for stock and crypto picking.
- They look to use reinforcement learning to train an AI system to buy and sell shares and make a profit.
- They relocated from Edmonton in Canada to Prague in the Czech Republic.
- The DeepMind employees had worked at IBM and developed an AI called DeepStack in 2017, capable of beating professional poker players at heads-up no-limit Texas hold’em poker. Now they wish to focus their algorithms on trading.
- EquiLibre looked to either use its AI to underpin a new hedge fund or sell it to a large institutional bank or another investor.
- Photo by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: artificial intelligence BriefsNews Tech