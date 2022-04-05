 Skip to main content

Former DeepMind Officials Get Together To Develop AI For Stock and Crypto Picking
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 7:14am   Comments

  • Martin Schmid, Rudolf Kadlec, and Matej Moravcik left Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)-owned DeepMind in January to set up EquiLibre Technologies, CNBC reports.
  • The trio seek to develop artificial intelligence for stock and crypto picking.
  • They look to use reinforcement learning to train an AI system to buy and sell shares and make a profit. 
  • They relocated from Edmonton in Canada to Prague in the Czech Republic.
  • The DeepMind employees had worked at IBM and developed an AI called DeepStack in 2017, capable of beating professional poker players at heads-up no-limit Texas hold’em poker. Now they wish to focus their algorithms on trading.
  • EquiLibre looked to either use its AI to underpin a new hedge fund or sell it to a large institutional bank or another investor.
  • Photo by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Posted-In: artificial intelligence BriefsNews Tech

