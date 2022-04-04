 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Xponential Fitness Shares Slip On Secondary Equity Offering By Existing Shareholders
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2022 4:25pm   Comments
Share:
Xponential Fitness Shares Slip On Secondary Equity Offering By Existing Shareholders
  • Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF) commenced an underwritten public offering of 4.5 million shares of the company’s Class A common stock by certain existing stockholders, affiliates of Snapdragon Capital Partners.
  • Underwriters granted a 30-days option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares.
  • Xponential will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares offered by the Selling Stockholders.
  • BofA Securities and Jefferies to act as joint lead bookrunners, the proposed Offering to be made only by means of a prospectus.
  • Price Action: XPOF shares are trading lower by 6.10% at $22.15 during the afterhours session on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XPOF)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 15, 2022
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
Xponential Fitness Launches XPASS Nationwide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Offerings Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com