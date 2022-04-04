Xponential Fitness Shares Slip On Secondary Equity Offering By Existing Shareholders
- Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF) commenced an underwritten public offering of 4.5 million shares of the company’s Class A common stock by certain existing stockholders, affiliates of Snapdragon Capital Partners.
- Underwriters granted a 30-days option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares.
- Xponential will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares offered by the Selling Stockholders.
- BofA Securities and Jefferies to act as joint lead bookrunners, the proposed Offering to be made only by means of a prospectus.
- Price Action: XPOF shares are trading lower by 6.10% at $22.15 during the afterhours session on Monday.
