Air Lease Orders 32 Boeing 737 MAX Jets
- Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) expanded its airplane portfolio with an order for 32 additional 737-8 and 737-9 jets with Boeing Co (NYSE: BA). Financial terms not disclosed.
- "Following our memorandum of understanding with Boeing in February for these 32 737 MAX aircraft, we are pleased to announce the signing of this definitive purchase agreement," said CEO John L. Plueger.
- With the new order, ALC has 130 Boeing 737 MAXs in its backlog.
- In February, the lessor added 18 737 MAXs to its portfolio.
- Price Action: AL shares are trading lower by 0.92% at $43.96 and BA higher by 0.14% at $191.04 on the last check Monday.
