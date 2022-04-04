Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

Retractable Technologies (AMEX:RVP) - P/E: 3.36 National Healthcare (AMEX:NHC) - P/E: 8.03 Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) - P/E: 6.38 Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) - P/E: 6.41 Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) - P/E: 0.56

This quarter, Retractable Technologies experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.19 in Q3 and is now $0.61. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 13.16%, which has decreased by 0.1% from last quarter's yield of 13.26%.

National Healthcare saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.96 in Q3 to $1.02 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.41%, which has increased by 0.36% from 3.05% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Cross Country Healthcare experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.61 in Q3 and is now $1.4. This quarter, Walgreens Boots Alliance experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.68 in Q1 and is now $1.59. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.84%, which has decreased by 0.14% from 3.98% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Metacrine reported earnings per share at $-0.44, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $-0.69.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.