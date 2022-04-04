 Skip to main content

SunOpta Opens New Headquarters In Minnesota
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2022 10:04am   Comments
  • SunOpta Inc (NASDAQ: STKLhas unveiled its new 65,000 square-foot global headquarters and eco-powered innovation center in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
  • The space, featuring a pilot plant and a research and development center, is eight times the size of the company's previous location.
  • The company expects the move to further expand its co-manufacturing, private label, ingredient, and branded product offerings across all categories.
  • "We've grown our plant-based business by more than $100 million over the last two years through a focus on innovation and new customer development, and we expect this pace of growth to continue," said CEO Joe Ennen.
  • SunOpta manufactures natural, organic, and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels.
  • Price Action: STKL shares are trading higher by 2.14% at $5.25 on Monday's last check.

