SunOpta Opens New Headquarters In Minnesota
- SunOpta Inc (NASDAQ: STKL) has unveiled its new 65,000 square-foot global headquarters and eco-powered innovation center in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
- The space, featuring a pilot plant and a research and development center, is eight times the size of the company's previous location.
- The company expects the move to further expand its co-manufacturing, private label, ingredient, and branded product offerings across all categories.
- "We've grown our plant-based business by more than $100 million over the last two years through a focus on innovation and new customer development, and we expect this pace of growth to continue," said CEO Joe Ennen.
- SunOpta manufactures natural, organic, and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels.
- Price Action: STKL shares are trading higher by 2.14% at $5.25 on Monday's last check.
