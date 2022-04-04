 Skip to main content

Why Red Cat Holdings Stock Is Taking Off Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 04, 2022 9:45am   Comments
Why Red Cat Holdings Stock Is Taking Off Today

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) shares are trading higher Monday morning after the company announced a drone order for use in Ukraine.

Red Cat subsidiary Teal Drones has secured an order for 15 Golden Eagle drone units from a NATO member country that has committed them to deployment in Ukraine.

"Red Cat Holdings stands by Ukraine, and we will continue to support its needs to the greatest extent possible using Teal’s Golden Eagle platform," said Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat.

Teal Drones is a leader in unmanned aircraft systems and its Golden Eagle is one of only five drones approved by the Department of Defense for reconnaissance, public safety and inspection applications.

See Also: Why Starbucks Shares Are Sliding Today

RCAT 52-Week Range: $1.46 - $7.46

The stock was up 24.1% at $2.43 at time of publication.

Photo: stomero from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Jeff Thompson why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

