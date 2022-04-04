 Skip to main content

Vitamin Shoppe Partners With Logicbroker To Elevate Drop Shipping Capabilities
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2022 9:34am   Comments
  • Franchise Group Inc's (NASDAQ: FRG) subsidiary, The Vitamin Shoppe, has partnered with the cloud-based digital commerce platform, Logicbroker.
  • The partnership will expand Vitamin Shoppe's digital merchandising capabilities and provide expanded product assortments to its online customers.
  • The nutritional supplements retailer will launch on the Logicbroker platform this month.
  • Drop ship suppliers can leverage Logicbroker's fast and flexible connectivity options to service The Vitamin Shoppe's customers.
  • Price Action: FRG shares traded higher by 0.19% at $41.67 on Monday's last check.

