Vitamin Shoppe Partners With Logicbroker To Elevate Drop Shipping Capabilities
- Franchise Group Inc's (NASDAQ: FRG) subsidiary, The Vitamin Shoppe, has partnered with the cloud-based digital commerce platform, Logicbroker.
- The partnership will expand Vitamin Shoppe's digital merchandising capabilities and provide expanded product assortments to its online customers.
- The nutritional supplements retailer will launch on the Logicbroker platform this month.
- Drop ship suppliers can leverage Logicbroker's fast and flexible connectivity options to service The Vitamin Shoppe's customers.
- Price Action: FRG shares traded higher by 0.19% at $41.67 on Monday's last check.
