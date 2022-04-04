 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EV Scooter Maker Niu's Q1 Sales Volume Rise 9.4%; Kick-Scooters Find Demand In International Markets
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2022 6:10am   Comments
Share:
EV Scooter Maker Niu's Q1 Sales Volume Rise 9.4%; Kick-Scooters Find Demand In International Markets
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) has registered a 9.4% increase in sales volume for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • The electric urban mobility solutions provider sold 163,659 units in Q1 compared to 149,649 units last year.
  • Sales in the Chinese market rose 3% year-over-year to 148,987 units, and that of international markets jumped 193.7% Y/Y to 14,672.
  • The company noted that supply chain shortage and logistic disruption caused by the recent COVID outbreaks, especially in the Yangtze River Delta area, have impacted the sales volume in March 2022.
  • The company's kick-scooters, launched in the second half of 2021, have garnered high demand in the international markets.
  • Price Action: NIU shares closed higher by 1.86% at $9.84 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIU)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Rising Costs, Growing Competition Skewer Shrinking Niu Technologies
Citi Remains Bullish On This EV Company, Trims Price Target
76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 3%; Niu Technologies Shares Plunge
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com