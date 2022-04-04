EV Scooter Maker Niu's Q1 Sales Volume Rise 9.4%; Kick-Scooters Find Demand In International Markets
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) has registered a 9.4% increase in sales volume for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
- The electric urban mobility solutions provider sold 163,659 units in Q1 compared to 149,649 units last year.
- Sales in the Chinese market rose 3% year-over-year to 148,987 units, and that of international markets jumped 193.7% Y/Y to 14,672.
- The company noted that supply chain shortage and logistic disruption caused by the recent COVID outbreaks, especially in the Yangtze River Delta area, have impacted the sales volume in March 2022.
- The company's kick-scooters, launched in the second half of 2021, have garnered high demand in the international markets.
- Price Action: NIU shares closed higher by 1.86% at $9.84 on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.