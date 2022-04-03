 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

COVID Booster Dose No Longer Required For Employees Of This Tech Giant In US Offices
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 03, 2022 2:10pm   Comments
Share:
COVID Booster Dose No Longer Required For Employees Of This Tech Giant In US Offices

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) recently announced that the company no longer requires employees to have COVID-19 booster shots to enter its offices in the U.S. 

"We updated our requirements in early March to align with CDC guidance, and now COVID-19 boosters are no longer required for entry, though strongly recommended. The primary vaccination requirement (1- or 2-shot series) remains in place," said Meta spokesperson Tracy Clayton.

Also Read: Meta Announces Crackdown On Video Marketers For Misleading Video Titles And Descriptions

According to the data, in California, 71% of the population is fully vaccinated, while 35% has received a booster shot. 

With the onset of the omicron variant of the coronavirus late last year, Meta delayed its employees’ return to the office to March 28.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all Americans need to be vaccinated and get their booster dose on time. 

The CDC has also recommended a second mRNA booster dose for certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial booster dose at least four months ago. 

CDC data shows 217.7 million Americans are fully vaccinated and 97.8 million people have received a booster.

Also Read: Meta Files Trademarks For Crypto Tokens, Trading, Wallets And Blockchain Software
Photo: Ida Kongsvik on flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Why Some Apple Workers Are Threatening To Quit Over A Policy That Takes Effect On April 11
10 Most Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In March: SPY, Tesla Top List; See Where AMC and Hycroft Mining Rank
Virtual Land Just Sold For 22,500 MANA In Decentraland
Virtual Land Just Sold For 34,000 MANA In Decentraland
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $10,730 (3 ETH) In The SandBox
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $11,734 In ETH In The SandBox
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Booster come back Covid-19 Dose employeeNews Top Stories Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com