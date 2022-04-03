COVID Booster Dose No Longer Required For Employees Of This Tech Giant In US Offices

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) recently announced that the company no longer requires employees to have COVID-19 booster shots to enter its offices in the U.S.

"We updated our requirements in early March to align with CDC guidance, and now COVID-19 boosters are no longer required for entry, though strongly recommended. The primary vaccination requirement (1- or 2-shot series) remains in place," said Meta spokesperson Tracy Clayton.

Also Read: Meta Announces Crackdown On Video Marketers For Misleading Video Titles And Descriptions

According to the data, in California, 71% of the population is fully vaccinated, while 35% has received a booster shot.

With the onset of the omicron variant of the coronavirus late last year, Meta delayed its employees’ return to the office to March 28.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all Americans need to be vaccinated and get their booster dose on time.

The CDC has also recommended a second mRNA booster dose for certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial booster dose at least four months ago.

CDC data shows 217.7 million Americans are fully vaccinated and 97.8 million people have received a booster.

Also Read: Meta Files Trademarks For Crypto Tokens, Trading, Wallets And Blockchain Software

Photo: Ida Kongsvik on flickr