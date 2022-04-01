 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With IBM Stock?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 01, 2022 3:30pm   Comments
Share:
What's Going On With IBM Stock?

International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) shares rallied toward the end of March, moving up from around $123 to $130 during the second half of the month. 

Here's a look at what Intel announced during that time.

On March 15, IBM announced new solutions with IT management software company, Flexera, and IBM Turbonomic Application Resource Management (ARM) to help organizations use automation to streamline IT asset management.

One week later, IBM launched the industry's first cloud service to perform key management across hybrid multi-cloud environments, helping enterprises mitigate risk to critical data from cyberattacks and insider threats.

IBM said on Tuesday it would begin working with HBSC on exploring applications for quantum computing in financial services. The new three-year collaboration is designed to bolster HSBC's expertise in quantum computing and ensure its organizational readiness to take full advantage of the technology.

IBM 52-Week Range: $114.56 - $152.84

The stock was down 0.4% at $129.49 Friday afternoon at publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of IBM.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IBM)

34 Public Companies That Made Time's 100 Most Influential For 2022: AMC, Disney, Ford And More
IBM Whale Trades For March 29
This Is What Whales Are Betting On IBM
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com