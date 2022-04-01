What's Going On With IBM Stock?

International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) shares rallied toward the end of March, moving up from around $123 to $130 during the second half of the month.

Here's a look at what Intel announced during that time.

On March 15, IBM announced new solutions with IT management software company, Flexera, and IBM Turbonomic Application Resource Management (ARM) to help organizations use automation to streamline IT asset management.

One week later, IBM launched the industry's first cloud service to perform key management across hybrid multi-cloud environments, helping enterprises mitigate risk to critical data from cyberattacks and insider threats.

IBM said on Tuesday it would begin working with HBSC on exploring applications for quantum computing in financial services. The new three-year collaboration is designed to bolster HSBC's expertise in quantum computing and ensure its organizational readiness to take full advantage of the technology.

IBM 52-Week Range: $114.56 - $152.84

The stock was down 0.4% at $129.49 Friday afternoon at publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of IBM.