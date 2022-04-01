What's Going On With Cisco Systems Stock?

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares have traded relatively flat since the end of January, but the stock appears to be recording higher lows and building support around the $54 level.

What's Going On At Cisco? Cisco and Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) on Tuesday collaborated on a successful proof of concept demo, showing how cellular and mobile edge compute technology can enable autonomous driving solutions without using costly physical roadside units to extend radio signals.

On March 24, Cisco announced a multiyear global partnership with McLaren Racing, expanding the company's role with the Formula 1 Team to become an Official Technology Partner.

Cisco also recently announced new innovations to help customers accelerate and simplify their hybrid cloud journeys, ranging from silicon and computing systems to a SaaS-delivered operations platform with public cloud integrations.

CSCO 52-Week Range: $50.10 - $64.28

The stock was down 0.52% on Friday at $55.48 at publication time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Cisco.