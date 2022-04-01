 Skip to main content

What's Going On With Salesforce Stock?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 01, 2022 11:07am   Comments
What's Going On With Salesforce Stock?

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) shares traded approximately 5% higher during the month of March, sparked by record earnings. 

At the beginning of the month, Salesforce reported record quarterly results. Salesforce said fourth-quarter revenue increased 26% year-over-year to $7.33 billion, which beat the $7.24 billion estimate. The company reported quarterly earnings of 84 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 75 cents per share.

At the HIMSS Conference on March 16, Salesforce unveiled new innovations across Customer 360 for Health, including updates to the Patient Data Platform and the Patient Commerce Portal.

Salesforce on Wednesday highlighted the impressive growth of partner Shoe Carnival's digital business. The company grew its digital revenue by 174% using Salesforce Customer 360 for Retail. Shoe Carnival said customers are shopping in its stores at record levels. The company also generated more profit for shareholders in 2021 than in the prior six years combined.

See Also: Salesforce.com Whale Trades Spotted

CRM 52-Week Range: $184.44 - $311.75

The stock was trading down 0.30% at $211.57 on Friday at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Salesforce.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

