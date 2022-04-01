 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why GameStop Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 01, 2022 8:58am   Comments
Share:
Why GameStop Stock Is Trading Higher Today

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) shares are trading higher Friday morning after the company filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showing plans for a stock split.

According to the SEC filing, GameStop plans to request shareholder approval at its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock from 300 million to 1 billion in order to implement the split in the form of a stock dividend and provide flexibility for future corporate needs.

GameStop also intends to request shareholder approval at the upcoming meeting for a new incentive plan, which will "support future compensatory equity issuances."

GameStop is very popular among retail investors. It was one of the top trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time.

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics and services retailer. 

See Also: Why Alibaba, Nio And Pinduoduo Shares Are Rising Today

GME 52-Week Range: $77.58 - $344.66

The stock was up 14.9% at $191.48 at time of publication.

Photo: JJBers from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

21 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
What GameStop Investors Should Know About The Stock Split Plan
Why AMC Shares Are Popping Off During Thursday's After-Hours Session
Why GameStop Shares Are Surging After Hours
Could GameStop Reach $400 Again? Technically Yes And Here's Why
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 31, 2022: Hasbro, Amazon, GameStop And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Stock Split Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com