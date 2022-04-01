AerCap Inks Lease Agreements For 12 Aircraft With ITA Airways
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) has signed lease agreements for ten new Airbus A320neo aircraft and two new Airbus A330neo aircraft with ITA Airways. Deal terms not disclosed.
- The aircraft are scheduled to deliver beginning in 2023 through 2024.
- “These aircraft will enable ITA Airways to expand its network, whilst advancing its commitment to maintain an environmentally friendly, fuel-efficient fleet,” stated Peter Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap.
- Also Read: AerCap Files $3.5B Claim For Seized Russian Aircraft
- Price Action: AER shares are trading higher by 3.38% at $51.98 during the premarket session on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.