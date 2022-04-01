 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IEA Holds Emergency Meeting To Tackle Soaring Oil Prices: Reuters
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2022 7:33am   Comments
Share:
IEA Holds Emergency Meeting To Tackle Soaring Oil Prices: Reuters

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is set to hold an emergency meeting Friday among consuming nations to discuss a new release of strategic reserves alongside a plan by the United States to pump massive supplies starting in May to cool soaring oil prices, reported Reuters.

Global oil prices soared more than 30% this year; major consumers seek ways to ease the impact on their economies after top producers group OPEC+ stuck to plans to add a modest 432,000 barrels per day of supply in May.

According to the IEA, Western sanctions on Russia after their invasion of Ukraine are expected to see a loss of about 3 million barrels per day (BPD) of Russian oil in April.

President Joe Biden authorized the largest release ever from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves to fill the shortfall.

RelatedBiden Administration Mulls Releasing 180M Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve: Reuters

Several members in the Asia Pacific have said they would support the IEA's initiatives.

"It is not clear whether the release will be done by the U.S. alone or the United States will make a proposal at the IEA meeting," Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda told a news conference. "In any case, we would like to act appropriately while keeping an eye on the international situation," Hagiuda stated.

Photo by Elevate on Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY + TLT)

S&P 500 Sector Re-shuffling Likely To End Tech Dominance
Oil Moves Towards Weekly Decline As US Plans Giant Reserve Release: Bloomberg
Most US Firms In China To Cut Annual Forecast as Business Hit By COVID-19 Curbs: Reuters
Australia To Send Bushmaster Armored Vehicles To Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion
Markets Tumble To Conclude Action-Packed Q1
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Thursday, March 31
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: International Energy Agency Russia-Ukraine CrisisNews Commodities Global Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com