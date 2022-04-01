 Skip to main content

Nio Takes A Sip Out Of Tesla's Tequila Playbook, Said To Have Applied For Wine-Related Trademarks
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 01, 2022 2:11am   Comments
Nio Takes A Sip Out Of Tesla's Tequila Playbook, Said To Have Applied For Wine-Related Trademarks

Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) in March had filed applications for several wine-related trademarks, CnEVpost reported on Friday, citing data provider Qichacha.

What’s Brewing: The Shanghai-based electric vehicle maker’s applications include "蔚来" (NIO), "EPEDITION" and "光之子" (literally, "Son Of Light") and are classified as wine.

The EV maker that competes with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has also filed an application for the "NIO TIPSY CLUB" under the catering and accommodation classification.

Nio has previously made investments in the wine sector, the report said.

See Also: ​​Tesla Brings Its Tequila Bottles To Europe And China — Without The Tequila

Why It Matters: The EV maker has earlier experimented with lifestyle offerings — its Nio House chain doubles up as a showroom as well as a cafe, library, children's play area, lounge, conference rooms, and more.

In 2020, Tesla began selling a namesake tequila in a thunderbolt-shaped 750 ml bottle for $250. The product was reportedly sold out in hours despite being limited to two bottles per person.

Price Action: Nio stock closed 5% lower at $21.05 a share on Thursday.

Photo courtesy: Nio

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs trademarkNews Media Best of Benzinga

