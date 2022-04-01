Nio Takes A Sip Out Of Tesla's Tequila Playbook, Said To Have Applied For Wine-Related Trademarks

Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) in March had filed applications for several wine-related trademarks, CnEVpost reported on Friday, citing data provider Qichacha.

What’s Brewing: The Shanghai-based electric vehicle maker’s applications include "蔚来" (NIO), "EPEDITION" and "光之子" (literally, "Son Of Light") and are classified as wine.

The EV maker that competes with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has also filed an application for the "NIO TIPSY CLUB" under the catering and accommodation classification.

Nio has previously made investments in the wine sector, the report said.

Why It Matters: The EV maker has earlier experimented with lifestyle offerings — its Nio House chain doubles up as a showroom as well as a cafe, library, children's play area, lounge, conference rooms, and more.

In 2020, Tesla began selling a namesake tequila in a thunderbolt-shaped 750 ml bottle for $250. The product was reportedly sold out in hours despite being limited to two bottles per person.

Price Action: Nio stock closed 5% lower at $21.05 a share on Thursday.

Photo courtesy: Nio