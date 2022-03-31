Jacobs Inks Deal To Provide Aerial Digital Imagery To Intelinair
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) has inked a new three-year agreement with Intelinair for agriculture technology (AgTech) markets beginning in 2022 and extending through 2024. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- The arrangement supports Intelinair's market expansion commitment and Jacobs' focus on digitally enabled sustainability and environmental practices.
- "Our cutting-edge GeoPod™ sensors are flown over fields 13 times during the growing season to conduct high-resolution digital mapping. The multispectral imagery our sensors produce is then used by Intelinair to create timely agronomic insights that aid farmers in making real-time management decisions," said Jacobs EVP and President of Critical Mission Solutions Steve Arnette.
- Price Action: J shares are trading lower by 0.16% at $139.31 on the last check Thursday.
