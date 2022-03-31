 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

B&W Partners With Fidelis To Provide Advanced Technologies To Assist In Development Of Green Fuels
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2022 2:45pm   Comments
Share:
B&W Partners With Fidelis To Provide Advanced Technologies To Assist In Development Of Green Fuels
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (B&W) (NYSE: BW) has partnered with Kiewit Industrial to deliver Fidelis New Energy’s planned net-negative carbon impact biomass power plant at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Deal terms not disclosed.
  • The planned facility, called Project Cyclus, will provide power for Fidelis’ state-of-the-art, 73,000-barrel-per-day Grön Fuels facility.
  • B&W will provide engineering, design, equipment, and technology services to support biomass-fueled plant development.
  • The company’s B&W Renewable business segment will design and supply a 200-megawatt electric, biomass-fueled bubbling fluidized bed (BFB) boiler.
  • Price Action: BW shares are trading lower by 0.36% at $8.20 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BW)

Looking Into Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Common Stock's Return On Invested Capital
Babcock & Wilcox Clocks 28% Revenue Growth In Q4
Recap: Babcock & Wilcox Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For March 8, 2022
Babcock & Wilcox Secures $13M Contract To Reduce Environmental Impact Of Power Plant Ash
Babcock & Wilcox Bags $22M Waste-To-Energy Technology Contract
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com