B&W Partners With Fidelis To Provide Advanced Technologies To Assist In Development Of Green Fuels
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (B&W) (NYSE: BW) has partnered with Kiewit Industrial to deliver Fidelis New Energy’s planned net-negative carbon impact biomass power plant at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Deal terms not disclosed.
- The planned facility, called Project Cyclus, will provide power for Fidelis’ state-of-the-art, 73,000-barrel-per-day Grön Fuels facility.
- B&W will provide engineering, design, equipment, and technology services to support biomass-fueled plant development.
- The company’s B&W Renewable business segment will design and supply a 200-megawatt electric, biomass-fueled bubbling fluidized bed (BFB) boiler.
- Price Action: BW shares are trading lower by 0.36% at $8.20 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.