Xometry Receives ISO Certification For Medical Device Manufacturing
- Xometry Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) has obtained ISO 13485 certification, allowing it to expand the range of medical device manufacturing in the Xometry marketplace.
- The company notes the certification broadens its footprint in the medical industry.
- Xometry currently works with 86% of Fortune 500 medical product and equipment companies, providing prototyping and manufacturing support.
- Xometry's digital marketplace facilitates buyers' access to global manufacturing capacity while giving suppliers the critical resources to grow their business.
- Price Action: XMTR shares traded higher by 3.94% at $36.68 on the last check Thursday.
