 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Xometry Receives ISO Certification For Medical Device Manufacturing
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2022 2:14pm   Comments
Share:
Xometry Receives ISO Certification For Medical Device Manufacturing
  • Xometry Inc (NASDAQ: XMTRhas obtained ISO 13485 certification, allowing it to expand the range of medical device manufacturing in the Xometry marketplace.
  • The company notes the certification broadens its footprint in the medical industry. 
  • Xometry currently works with 86% of Fortune 500 medical product and equipment companies, providing prototyping and manufacturing support.
  • Xometry's digital marketplace facilitates buyers' access to global manufacturing capacity while giving suppliers the critical resources to grow their business.
  • Price Action: XMTR shares traded higher by 3.94% at $36.68 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XMTR)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Earnings Scheduled For March 17, 2022
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com