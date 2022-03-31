 Skip to main content

Norwegian Cruise Line, Huna Totem Partner To Develop Berthing Facilities
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2022 10:32am   Comments
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) has signed a memorandum of agreement with Huna Totem Corporation, a native village corporation in Alaska, to develop berthing and upland facilities in Whittier, Alaska.
  • The project marks the second joint development between the parties.
  • The privately funded development project will have a marine vessel docking facility to berth vessels from the company's three brands and related structures.
  • "Alaska is one of the premier cruise destinations in the world and we are excited to partner once again with Huna Totem Corporation to develop facilities to enhance the experience of the hundreds of thousands of guests our brands bring to Alaska on a yearly basis," said Juan Kuryla, SVP of Port Development and Construction for Norwegian Cruise Line.
  • Price Action: NCLH shares are trading higher by 2.29% at $21.71 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

