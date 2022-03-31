 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2022 5:24am   Comments
  • The Challenger job-cut report for March is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims increasing to 195,000 for the March 26 week from 187,000 in the previous week.
  • Data on personal income and outlays for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Personal income is projected to rise 0.5% in February with personal consumption expenditures also likely to increase 0.5% during the month.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Chicago PMI for March is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. After a slower-than-expected reading of 56.3 in February, analysts expect the Chicago PMI rising slightly to 57.0 in March.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on farm prices for February will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

