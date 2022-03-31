Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- The Challenger job-cut report for March is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims increasing to 195,000 for the March 26 week from 187,000 in the previous week.
- Data on personal income and outlays for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Personal income is projected to rise 0.5% in February with personal consumption expenditures also likely to increase 0.5% during the month.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Chicago PMI for March is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. After a slower-than-expected reading of 56.3 in February, analysts expect the Chicago PMI rising slightly to 57.0 in March.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on farm prices for February will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
