Boeing Stock Rises 5% In A Week: What's Going On?

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) closed Wednesday's regular session up 0.54% at $194.85 on average volume, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The stock has rallied over the last week, up nearly 5% over a five-day period.

So what's going on?

Boeing on Wednesday unveiled a new high-throughput small satellite production, integration and test facility designed for efficiency and rapid delivery timelines. The small satellite production line will be powered by Boeing subsidiary, Millennium Space Systems.

On Monday, Boeing announced senior leadership changes.

Over the weekend, Boeing addressed the China Eastern Airlines crash, extending condolences. In addition, Boeing announced that one of its technical teams will be supporting the NTSB and the Civil Aviation Administration of China who will lead the investigation.

BA 52-Week Range: $167.58 - $260.48

The stock was up 0.13% in after-hours trading to $195.10 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of Boeing.