ZIM Enters New Chartering Transaction For Six Newbuild Vessels
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2022 1:34pm   Comments
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIMentered a new charter transaction with a group of investors initiated by MPC Capital AG.
  • ZIM will charter up to six 5,500 TEU wide beam newbuild vessels for seven years, and total charter hires consideration of up to $600 million.
  • The vessels will be constructed at a Korean-based shipyard, HJ Shipbuilding & Construction, and will be delivered between May 2023 and February 2024.
  • Price Action: ZIM shares are trading lower by 0.62% at $73.51 on the last check Wednesday.

