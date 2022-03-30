ZIM Enters New Chartering Transaction For Six Newbuild Vessels
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) entered a new charter transaction with a group of investors initiated by MPC Capital AG.
- ZIM will charter up to six 5,500 TEU wide beam newbuild vessels for seven years, and total charter hires consideration of up to $600 million.
- The vessels will be constructed at a Korean-based shipyard, HJ Shipbuilding & Construction, and will be delivered between May 2023 and February 2024.
- Price Action: ZIM shares are trading lower by 0.62% at $73.51 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.