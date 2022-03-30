FedEx Partners With Elroy Air To Test Autonomous Drone Cargo Delivery
- FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) subsidiary FedEx Express is partnering with California Bay Area-based Elroy Air, the company building the first end-to-end autonomous vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aerial cargo system.
- FedEx Express will develop plans to test Elroy Air's Chaparral autonomous air cargo system within its middle-mile logistics operations, moving shipments between sortation locations.
- Elroy Air announced its signature Chaparral autonomous aircraft in January 2022.
- FedEx and Elroy Air plan to continue their collaboration to pursue certifications and begin flight testing in 2023.
- Price Action: FDX shares are trading lower by 1.02% at $236.13 on the last check Wednesday.
