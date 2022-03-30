 Skip to main content

Ampco-Pittsburgh Explores Financing Options
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2022 12:10pm   Comments
Ampco-Pittsburgh Explores Financing Options
  • Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE: AP) is exploring the possibility of obtaining incremental capital.
  • It is also considering amending its outstanding Series A warrants to adjust either the exercise price or the number of shares for which such Series A warrants may be exercised.
  • Ampco-Pittsburgh intends to test the waters to evaluate potential forms of financing.
  • ​"We are exploring options for incremental liquidity, including potential transactions that may provide alternatives to our warrant holders, while helping us to capitalize on our accelerating sales order backlog and position ourselves for higher profitability," commented CEO Brett McBrayer.
  • Price Action: AP shares are trading lower by 0.70% at $6.36 on the last check Wednesday.

