Hims & Hers Partners With Carbon Health
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2022 11:09am   Comments
  • Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) has partnered with healthcare provider Carbon Health to enable access to a broader range of care options through its platform.
  • The partnership will further enable the healthcare company to provide California patients with a better continuum of primary care treatment.
  • The partnership adds the seventh U.S. state to the Hims & Hers provider network.
  • The collaboration will facilitate licensed medical professionals on the Hims & Hers platform to direct patients to Carbon Health if they require further clinical attention.
  • Price Action: HIMS shares are trading higher by 1.31% at $5.42 on the last check Wednesday.

