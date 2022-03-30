Hims & Hers Partners With Carbon Health
- Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) has partnered with healthcare provider Carbon Health to enable access to a broader range of care options through its platform.
- The partnership will further enable the healthcare company to provide California patients with a better continuum of primary care treatment.
- The partnership adds the seventh U.S. state to the Hims & Hers provider network.
- The collaboration will facilitate licensed medical professionals on the Hims & Hers platform to direct patients to Carbon Health if they require further clinical attention.
- Price Action: HIMS shares are trading higher by 1.31% at $5.42 on the last check Wednesday.
