FAT Brands Expands Johnny Rockets To Israel
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2022 11:00am   Comments
FAT Brands Expands Johnny Rockets To Israel
  • FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ: FAT) owned restaurant brand Johnny Rockets has signed a development deal to expand into Israel with 10 new franchised locations. 
  • Franchisee F and J Master License LTD will bring Johnny Rockets to Israel with the restaurants set to open over the next 10 years.
  • "The demand for all-American fare continues to grow in Israel," said chief development officer Taylor Wiederhorn.
  • The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened in 1986 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles and now has a presence in over 25 countries.
  • The hamburger restaurant franchise offers menu items including Certified Angus Beef cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries, and hand-spun shakes and malts.
  • Price Action: FAT shares are trading higher by 3.87% at $7.65 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Restaurants General

