Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2022 3:30am   Comments
Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The ADP national employment report for March will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect private payrolls rising 438,000 in March following a 475,000 increase in the previous month.
  • Gross Domestic Product report for the fourth quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US economy is expected to expand at a 7.1% annualized rate, according to the third estimate for the fourth quarter.
  • Data on corporate profits for the fourth quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 9:15 a.m. ET.
  • The State Street Investor Confidence Index for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The survey of business uncertainty report for March will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • Kansas City Fed President Esther George will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.

