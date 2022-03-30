Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The ADP national employment report for March will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect private payrolls rising 438,000 in March following a 475,000 increase in the previous month.
- Gross Domestic Product report for the fourth quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US economy is expected to expand at a 7.1% annualized rate, according to the third estimate for the fourth quarter.
- Data on corporate profits for the fourth quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 9:15 a.m. ET.
- The State Street Investor Confidence Index for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The survey of business uncertainty report for March will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Kansas City Fed President Esther George will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
