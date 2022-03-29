 Skip to main content

L3Harris Partners With Shield Capital To Aid Emerging Defense, Commercial Technologies
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2022 3:32pm   Comments
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) and venture capital firm Shield Capital have established a strategic partnership to accelerate defense, commercial technology solutions.
  • In partnership with Shield, L3Harris will quickly identify, fund, and then guide technology development and solutions that will solve urgent national security needs.
  • The agreement provides L3Harris access to disruptive innovators for technology transfer, teaming arrangements, direct investments or potential acquisitions, and partnered contracts.
  • "This is in direct response to our customer demands: rapidly deliver game-changing technology that can adapt to stay ahead of global threats," said Christopher E. Kubasik, Vice Chair and CEO, L3Harris.
  • Price Action: LHX shares are trading lower by 1.38% at $246.01 on the last check Tuesday.

