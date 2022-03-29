L3Harris Partners With Shield Capital To Aid Emerging Defense, Commercial Technologies
- L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) and venture capital firm Shield Capital have established a strategic partnership to accelerate defense, commercial technology solutions.
- In partnership with Shield, L3Harris will quickly identify, fund, and then guide technology development and solutions that will solve urgent national security needs.
- The agreement provides L3Harris access to disruptive innovators for technology transfer, teaming arrangements, direct investments or potential acquisitions, and partnered contracts.
- "This is in direct response to our customer demands: rapidly deliver game-changing technology that can adapt to stay ahead of global threats," said Christopher E. Kubasik, Vice Chair and CEO, L3Harris.
- Price Action: LHX shares are trading lower by 1.38% at $246.01 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.