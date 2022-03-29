 Skip to main content

Why Microvision Stock Is Surging
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 29, 2022 2:01pm   Comments
Why Microvision Stock Is Surging

Microvision Inc (NASDAQ: MVIS) is trading significantly higher on above-average volume Tuesday after the company was granted a U.S. patent for "Alteration of resonant mode frequency response in mechanically resonant device."

Microvision's average session volume over a 100-day period is 5.54 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tuesday's trading volume has already exceeded 21 million at publication time. 

What Else Is Moving The Stock? 

  • Microvision has also gained alongside the overall market Tuesday as investors weigh the potential impacts of ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
  • A drop in U.S. Treasury yields has also helped lift the broader tech sector. 

Microvision is engaged in developing a lidar sensor to be used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications.

See Also: Why Nvidia Stock Is Trading Higher Today

MVIS 52-Week Range: $2.61 - $28

The stock was up 30.3% at $5.45 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Microvision.

Photo: courtesy of Microvision.

 

