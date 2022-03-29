Why Microvision Stock Is Surging

Microvision Inc (NASDAQ: MVIS) is trading significantly higher on above-average volume Tuesday after the company was granted a U.S. patent for "Alteration of resonant mode frequency response in mechanically resonant device."

Microvision's average session volume over a 100-day period is 5.54 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tuesday's trading volume has already exceeded 21 million at publication time.

What Else Is Moving The Stock?

Microvision has also gained alongside the overall market Tuesday as investors weigh the potential impacts of ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

A drop in U.S. Treasury yields has also helped lift the broader tech sector.

Microvision is engaged in developing a lidar sensor to be used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications.

MVIS 52-Week Range: $2.61 - $28

The stock was up 30.3% at $5.45 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Microvision.