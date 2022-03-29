Why Microvision Stock Is Surging
Microvision Inc (NASDAQ: MVIS) is trading significantly higher on above-average volume Tuesday after the company was granted a U.S. patent for "Alteration of resonant mode frequency response in mechanically resonant device."
Microvision's average session volume over a 100-day period is 5.54 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tuesday's trading volume has already exceeded 21 million at publication time.
What Else Is Moving The Stock?
- Microvision has also gained alongside the overall market Tuesday as investors weigh the potential impacts of ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
- A drop in U.S. Treasury yields has also helped lift the broader tech sector.
Microvision is engaged in developing a lidar sensor to be used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications.
MVIS 52-Week Range: $2.61 - $28
The stock was up 30.3% at $5.45 at time of publication.
Photo: courtesy of Microvision.
