 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Farmmi Wins New Order For Dried Shiitake Mushrooms
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2022 1:47pm   Comments
Share:
Farmmi Wins New Order For Dried Shiitake Mushrooms
  • Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMIsecures a new order shipment to Egypt for its dried Shiitake mushrooms. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • "Egypt is representative of the continued rebound we are seeing worldwide from COVID-19, which is also benefitting from heightened interest in healthy diets and meat alternatives," said Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO.
  • Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er.
  • Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 3.10% at $0.16 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FAMI)

Farmmi Wins Repeat Order For Vancouver Export
Farmmi Raises $6M Via Equity Offering
Farmmi Wins New Repeat Order For Israel Export
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com