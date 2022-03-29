Farmmi Wins New Order For Dried Shiitake Mushrooms
- Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) secures a new order shipment to Egypt for its dried Shiitake mushrooms. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- "Egypt is representative of the continued rebound we are seeing worldwide from COVID-19, which is also benefitting from heightened interest in healthy diets and meat alternatives," said Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO.
- Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er.
- Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 3.10% at $0.16 on the last check Tuesday.
