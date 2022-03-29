Redwire Supplies Solar Arrays For PlanetiQ's New Research Satellite
- Redwire Corp (NYSE: RDW) revealed the selection of its solar arrays for the GNOMES-3 project. PlanetiQ's weather and climate monitoring satellite, GNOMES-3, is aboard the Transporter 4 launch scheduled to lift off on April 1, 2022, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
- Redwire solar arrays also powered the previous satellite in the series, GNOMES-2, which launched in 2021.
- "The solar arrays Redwire supplied for GNOMES-2 and GNOMES-3, and future radio occultation satellites will lead to improved weather forecasts and climate research," stated Tom Campbell, EVP of Redwire Deployable Solutions.
- GNOMES-3 is part of a 20-satellite constellation that commercial weather satellite operator PlanetiQ plans to have operating in low-Earth orbit by 2024.
- Price Action: RDW shares are trading higher by 4.78% at $8.11 on the last check Tuesday.
